Country unwavering to support private sector: Vice Premier Wang

China remains unwavering in its support of the private sector and will create favorable conditions for its development, Vice Premier Wang Yang said.



Governments will continue to improve the business environment, maintain stable policy expectations, and protect the rights and interests of private companies, Wang told entrepreneurs Friday at a meeting held to solicit their opinion.



The private sector has witnessed a boom since reform and opening up began 40 years ago and has become an important part of the economy. At the end of 2017, there were 65.8 million individually owned businesses and 27.3 million private enterprises, which employed 341 million people.



Wang called on private businesses to make full use of their advantages to contribute to the country's "three tough battles" for the next three years.



"The three tough battles" including risk prevention, poverty alleviation and pollution control.



Wang said he hoped private sector would improve risk control, help create jobs and improve incomes in poor areas, and develop an energy-saving and environmentally friendly industrial structure.



Wang is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.



Xinhua

