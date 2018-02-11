SA’s ANC to meet as Zuma clings to office

The top decision-making body of South Africa's ruling ANC will meet on Monday following days of talks over President Jacob Zuma's expected departure from office, a party spokesperson said Sunday.



"An NEC [national executive committee] meeting is scheduled for tomorrow in Pretoria," ANC spokeswoman Khusela Diko told AFP, declining to reveal the meeting's agenda.



South Africa's president-in-waiting Cyril Ramaphosa has said negotiations should be concluded within days.



But Zuma, whose presidency has been tainted by graft scandals, has clung to power after rejecting a request by senior officials of the African National Congress to resign a week ago.



The stalemate over Zuma leaving office has left South Africa in limbo, with a series of public events canceled last week including Thursday's State of the Nation address to parliament.





