S. Africa's ruling party members to march for Zuma to step down

Some African National Congress (ANC) members will march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday until President Jacob Zuma resigns.



This was said by Lazarus Maumela, ANC Gauteng member while briefing the media in Pretoria on Sunday. He stated that they want Zuma to resign to save the ANC from collapse.



Maumela invited South Africans to join them in their march to the Union Buildings or stay home causing a total shutdown. He said that the march does not have the blessing of the party leadership.



"We are coming to the Union Buildings tomorrow and we are not apologetic about it, we are ready for everything. We are being in the forefront because we love our movement. We love our organization. Even if it means that we are going to be arrested, or beaten, or killed, we are ready for it. And we are not going to leave the Union Buildings, by the way, until he resigns," said Maumela.



The group called themselves the concerned ANC members who love their organization and would love to save it. They stated that the march would be attended by the South African Communist Party, Congress of South African Trade Unions, among other organizations.



The Zuma Must Go convener, Maumela said they have written a letter to the ANC general secretary Magashule, informing him about their demand that Zuma should be prosecuted and not be given any immunity.



The ANC national executive committee members will also meet on Monday to discuss about Zuma's future. Maumela stated that they want the NEC to consider their demands in their meeting. He said that the march would be peaceful and is lawful, adding that Ramaphosa must fire Zuma.



"If you (Ramaphosa) are not going to recall comrade Zuma, we will take to the street. He shouldn't be apologetic. He must be strong, bold and take the lead. He must show leadership and say 'enough is enough - we don't want him (Zuma)," he said.



The ANC member also said they do not want Dr Nkosazana Dalamini Zuma to be the next president when Zuma resigns but prefer Cyril Ramaphosa to take over.



The Zuma Must Go campaign last week clashed with Black First land First near the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg when the later were marching in solidarity with the incumbent President.

