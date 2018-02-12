CPC senior official inspects Spring Festival gala rehearsal

Senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Sunday inspected the rehearsal for the annual Spring Festival TV gala, calling for a cultural feast.



Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited staff, extended his greetings and called for performances to create a happy and jubilant environment for the upcoming holiday.



The gala, an annual celebration broadcast by China Central Television on Chinese New Year's Eve, is one of the most-watched TV events in the country.

