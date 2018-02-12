Religions should better adapt to socialist society: Vice Premier

Vice Premier Wang Yang on Sunday emphasized that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation and seek better adaptation to socialist society.



Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of Spring Festival (Chinese Lunar New Year).



Wang said that religious circles in China needed to further study the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC, and active guidance should be provided to religious groups so that they can better adapt to socialist society.



Wang extended New Year greetings to religious circles in China ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year.

