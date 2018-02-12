Chinese New Year celebrated in Bulgarian capital

The traditional Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, was officially celebrated here in Bulgaria's capital city on Sunday.



The event, jointly organized by the China Cultural Center in Sofia and Sofia Municipality under the title "Happy Chinese New Year", was held in the archaeological complex Serdica, adjacent to the buildings of the Bulgarian council of ministers, presidency and parliament.



During the two-hour long festivities, artists from China's Ningbo city performed traditional Chinese songs and dances, and demonstrated Chinese crafts such as calligraphy, embroidery, paper cutting, and dough figurines making.



Meanwhile, the audience enjoyed a photo exhibition showing last year's celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival in various cities around the world.



Gu Hongxing, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Sofia , said at the opening ceremony that the Spring Festival is the most important Chinese traditional holiday.



He said he hoped that this celebration would create a festive atmosphere for the coming spring and provide aesthetic delight.



Bilyana Genova, head of the Cultural Directorate of Sofia Municipality, said in turn she was very happy that her city had the opportunity to join this wonderful tradition, which has already been celebrated in many cities around the world.



Han Xiaoyin, deputy director of Ningbo Culture, Radio, Television, Press and Publication Bureau, said the artists from his city have prepared an original program that would reveal the specifics of Chinese culture.



"Through it, we will encourage friendship between Ningbo city and Sofia," Han said.



At the end of January, Bulgarian cities of Varna and Veliko Turnovo already officially celebrated the Chinese New Year, enjoying the Chinese Classical Dance "Fen Mo" performed by 40 dancers from the Beijing Dance Academy.

