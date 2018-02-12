At least 5 killed, 15 injured in bus accident in SW Pakistan: local media

Photo taken with mobile phone shows a damaged passenger bus near southwest Pakistan's Mastung, on Feb. 11, 2018. At least five passengers were killed and 15 others injured when a bus plunged into a ravine on late Saturday night near Mastung District of southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken with mobile phone shows a damaged passenger bus near southwest Pakistan's Mastung, on Feb. 11, 2018. At least five passengers were killed and 15 others injured when a bus plunged into a ravine on late Saturday night near Mastung District of southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported.Photo:Xinhua