Various activities held across China to greet Chinese Spring Festival

Folk artists perform lion dance at Luchang Village in Cangxian County, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2018, to greet the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers compete in an entertainment sports meeting in Sangesi Township of Longhui County in Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 10, 2018, to greet the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Villagers watch bull fighting at Xiajiang Township of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 10, 2018, to greet the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers watch lion dance in Tai'erzhuang of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 10, 2018, to greet the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year.Photo:Xinhua