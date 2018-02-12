Religions should better adapt to socialist society: Vice Premier

Vice Premier Wang Yang on Sunday emphasized that religions in China must be Chinese in orientation and seek to better adapt to socialist society.



Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of Spring Festival (Chinese Lunar New Year).



Wang said that religious circles in China needed to further study the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC, and active guidance should be provided to religious groups so that they can better adapt to socialist society.



The vice premier expressed appreciation for the positive role religious groups play in promoting ethnic unity, religious progress and social harmony.



"More effort was needed to better explain the policy on religious affairs and educate and train more professionals in religious circles," he said.



To solve problems and overcome difficulties in religious affairs, we should think and act in terms of the rule of law, Wang said. "Governments at all levels should always support religious groups and fully respect and protect their lawful rights and interests."



Wang extended New Year greetings to religious circles in China ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year.



Representatives from the Buddhist Association of China, the Taoist Association of China, the Islamic Association of China, the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, and the Three-Self Patriotic Movement Committee of the Protestant Churches in China made speeches at the symposium.

