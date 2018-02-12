Experience a 'seamless' home-back travel

Yang Zhihan takes selfies at Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 11, 2018. Yang Zhihan is a teacher of Russian language at Sichuan International Studies University. Only with a smartphone in her hand, she experienced a "seamless" home-back travel in which she ordered a taxi, paid train ticket and rented a car along the 4-hour journey from Chongqing to her hometown Chengdu.Photo:Xinhua

Yang Zhihan has lunch with her family member in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 11, 2018. Photo:Xinhua