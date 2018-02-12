Artists dance during the "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" performance at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the United States, on Feb. 10, 2018. The "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" event was held at the Saban Theater on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.Photo:Xinhua

Artist He Shuran paints a wood-block Chinese New Year painting during the "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" performance at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the United States, on Feb. 10, 2018. The "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" event was held at the Saban Theater on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.Photo:Xinhua

People pose for photos with a wood-block Chinese New Year painting during the "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" performance at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the United States, on Feb. 10, 2018. The "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" event was held at the Saban Theater on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. Photo:Xinhua

Artists perform music during the "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" performance at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the United States, on Feb. 10, 2018. The "Happy Chinese New Year Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei" event was held at the Saban Theater on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.Photo:Xinhua