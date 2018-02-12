Visitors view lanterns ahead of 32nd Qinhuai Lantern Festival in Nanjing

Visitors view dog-shaped lanterns at Confucius Temple scenic zone in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 11, 2018. The 32nd Qinhuai Lantern Festival here, displaying over 234 sets of lanterns, will officially meet the public between Feb. 16 and March 5. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view lanterns at Confucius Temple scenic zone in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 11, 2018. The 32nd Qinhuai Lantern Festival here, displaying over 234 sets of lanterns, will officially meet the public between Feb. 16 and March 5. Photo:Xinhua

