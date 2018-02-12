Giant snow sculpture featuring dogs seen in Shenyang, NE China

Photo taken on Feb. 11, 2018 shows a giant snow sculpture featuring dogs in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 11, 2018. More than 100 sculpture artists took a week with 60,000 cubic meters of snow to finish the sculpture, which is 120 meters long, 55.66 meters wide and 20 meters tall. Photo:Xinhua

