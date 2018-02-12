Revelers participates in 90th Aalst Carnival in Belgium

Revelers attend the 90th carnival parade in Aalst, some 30 kilometers northwest from Brussels, capital of Belgium, on Feb. 11, 2018. Thousands of revelers participated in the annual Aalst Carnival on Sunday, which was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2010.Photo:Xinhua

