People join the Pillow Fight 2018 "Feathers of Fury" in San Jose, California, the United States, Feb. 11, 2018. Participants took part in the annual Pillow Fight 2018 "Feathers of Fury" event in San Jose on Sunday before the upcoming Valentine's Day. Photo:Xinhua

