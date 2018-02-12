PLA deputies elected to top legislature

A total of 269 deputies from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been elected to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.



The deputies were elected from 23 electorial units, according to Monday's PLA Daily.



The units include all theater commands, all services, departments of the Central Military Commission, PLA Academy of Military Science, the National Defense University and the National University of Defense Technology, said the newspaper.



The NPC is scheduled to convene its annual plenary session in early March.

