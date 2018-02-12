DPRK high-level delegation back home after visiting S.Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (front C) walks with Kim Yong Nam (front L), president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Kim Yo Jong (front R), the younger sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, at the Blue House in Seoul, capital of South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018.
The high-level delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) came home Sunday night after visiting South Korea and attending the opening ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the delegation, led by Kim Yong Nam, president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, flew 45 minutes from Inchon to land in Pyongyang.
The delegation also included Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un and also the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
The delegation was warmly received here by numerous senior officials and a guard of honor of the Korean People's Army at the airport upon arrival, according to the KCNA.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with the delegation Saturday at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. The two sides agreed to further improve inter-Korean relations and seek to realize peace on the Korean Peninsula
Together with the DPRK delegation, Moon watched a match by the joint women's ice jockey team with Switzerland in PyeongChang on Saturday and the performance of a DPRK art troupe in Seoul on Sunday.