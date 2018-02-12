Tropical cyclone Gita hits Samoa

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2018 shows a flooded market in Apia, capital of Samoa. Samoa declared a state of disaster on Saturday after tropical cyclone Gita hit the South Pacific island state, causing extensive damages but no casualties.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2018 shows the wood floating in the water in Apia, capital of Samoa. Samoa declared a state of disaster on Saturday after tropical cyclone Gita hit the South Pacific island state, causing extensive damages but no casualties. Photo:Xinhua