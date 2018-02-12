Learning Chinese

Chat attack

campus hottie



校草



(xiào cǎo)

A: The teen idol shows are on TV quite a lot recently, reminding me of my former high school days.



最近电视上的青春偶像剧可真多呀,好像又带我回到了学生时代。



(zuìjìn diànshì shànɡ de qīnɡchūn ǒuxiànɡ jù kě zhēn duō ya, hǎoxiànɡ yòu dài wǒ huídào le xuéshēnɡ shídài.)

B: Yep, I still remember the basketball boy in the next-door class was the acknowledged campus hottie at my school where so many girls fancied him.



是呀,我还记得当年隔壁班那个爱打篮球的男孩子是我们全校公认的校草,很多女孩子喜欢他呢。



(shì ya, wǒ hái jìdé dānɡnián ɡébì bān nàɡè ài dǎ lánqiú de nán háizi shì wǒmén quánxiào ɡōnɡrèn de xiào cǎo, hěnduō nǚ háizi xǐhuān tā ne.)

A: Things were different back then when we were young. Nowadays we have a simpler life and even our marriages are sometimes lacking those grand passions.



说起来我们跟年轻时候真的很不一样了,现在婚姻好像都没什么激情了,大家都崇尚过平淡的日子。



(shuō qǐlái wǒmén ɡēn niánqīnɡ shíhòu zhēn de hěn bù yíyànɡ le, xiànzài hūnyīn hǎoxiànɡ dōu méi shénme jīqínɡ le, dàjiā dōu chónɡshànɡ ɡuò pínɡdàn de rìzi.)





