Puzzle

ACROSS1 Supply that's stashed6 "The King" of music11 Steam bath locale14 Wrigley Field homers clear them15 Ring that's tossed in a game16 Dinner crumb17 Builder's quest20 Lambs' moms21 Trip with a backpack22 "There's ___ here but us ..."23 Dreamy sleep state24 Comment from a klutz25 Repairs computer coding26 Simian of Borneo28 Oyster's resting place?29 Abbr. for one no longer working30 The wearing away of rocks, e.g.34 It may come between partners35 What little builders practice with37 Downhearted38 Grapefruit-orange hybrid39 Certain sib40 Porch item41 Dark yellow hue45 Foursome47 Most insignificant chess piece50 Genetic inits.51 James who walked on the moon52 Baylor's base53 Helps54 How builders build57 Cambodian's neighbor58 Embankment59 Look at without blinking60 Opposite of start61 Pretty pitchers62 Fell illDOWN1 Roman orator2 Oath taker, essentially3 Place with moving pictures4 Dame Myra5 Suffix for record holders6 Provide with the proper tools7 ___ out (hits a long shot)8 Be a part of the election process9 Three, on a sundial10 Threw rocks at11 Stopovers12 Like forks and electrical plugs13 If all goes perfectly18 Greek alphabet's 17th letter19 Famous San Francisco hill24 Fairy-tale brute25 Closely packed27 Geek's relative28 Wimbledon champ Bjorn31 A couple of quarters?32 Sports figure, briefly33 End of a quest?34 Sometimes-smashed minuscule thing35 Clint of Hollywood36 Stylish and distinctive elegance37 Member of a certain environmental club39 "Quiet!" to Archie Bunker40 Yankee great Mickey42 Type of veil43 Withstand or continue to exist44 Spoke with a harsh, low voice46 Cup edge47 Device that gave you a beep48 Large amounts of land49 Try to win the hand of52 "___ all been there"53 Opposition prefix55 Fell with a hatchet56 It has a grand old flag

Solution