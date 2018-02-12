Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Supply that's stashed
6 "The King" of music
11 Steam bath locale
14 Wrigley Field homers clear them
15 Ring that's tossed in a game
16 Dinner crumb
17 Builder's quest
20 Lambs' moms
21 Trip with a backpack
22 "There's ___ here but us ..."
23 Dreamy sleep state
24 Comment from a klutz
25 Repairs computer coding
26 Simian of Borneo
28 Oyster's resting place?
29 Abbr. for one no longer working
30 The wearing away of rocks, e.g.
34 It may come between partners
35 What little builders practice with
37 Downhearted
38 Grapefruit-orange hybrid
39 Certain sib
40 Porch item
41 Dark yellow hue
45 Foursome
47 Most insignificant chess piece
50 Genetic inits.
51 James who walked on the moon
52 Baylor's base
53 Helps
54 How builders build
57 Cambodian's neighbor
58 Embankment
59 Look at without blinking
60 Opposite of start
61 Pretty pitchers
62 Fell ill
DOWN
1 Roman orator
2 Oath taker, essentially
3 Place with moving pictures
4 Dame Myra
5 Suffix for record holders
6 Provide with the proper tools
7 ___ out (hits a long shot)
8 Be a part of the election process
9 Three, on a sundial
10 Threw rocks at
11 Stopovers
12 Like forks and electrical plugs
13 If all goes perfectly
18 Greek alphabet's 17th letter
19 Famous San Francisco hill
24 Fairy-tale brute
25 Closely packed
27 Geek's relative
28 Wimbledon champ Bjorn
31 A couple of quarters?
32 Sports figure, briefly
33 End of a quest?
34 Sometimes-smashed minuscule thing
35 Clint of Hollywood
36 Stylish and distinctive elegance
37 Member of a certain environmental club
39 "Quiet!" to Archie Bunker
40 Yankee great Mickey
42 Type of veil
43 Withstand or continue to exist
44 Spoke with a harsh, low voice
46 Cup edge
47 Device that gave you a beep
48 Large amounts of land
49 Try to win the hand of
52 "___ all been there"
53 Opposition prefix
55 Fell with a hatchet
56 It has a grand old flag
Solution