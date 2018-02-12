Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/2/12 14:13:40

ACROSS

  1 Supply that's stashed

  6 "The King" of music

 11 Steam bath locale

 14 Wrigley Field homers clear them

 15 Ring that's tossed in a game

 16 Dinner crumb

 17 Builder's quest

 20 Lambs' moms

 21 Trip with a backpack

 22 "There's ___ here but us ..."

 23 Dreamy sleep state

 24 Comment from a klutz

 25 Repairs computer coding

 26 Simian of Borneo

 28 Oyster's resting place?

 29 Abbr. for one no longer working

 30 The wearing away of rocks, e.g.

 34 It may come between partners

 35 What little builders practice with

 37 Downhearted

 38 Grapefruit-orange hybrid

 39 Certain sib

 40 Porch item

 41 Dark yellow hue

 45 Foursome

 47 Most insignificant chess piece

 50 Genetic inits.

 51 James who walked on the moon

 52 Baylor's base

 53 Helps

 54 How builders build

 57 Cambodian's neighbor

 58 Embankment

 59 Look at without blinking

 60 Opposite of start

 61 Pretty pitchers

 62 Fell ill

DOWN

  1 Roman orator

  2 Oath taker, essentially

  3 Place with moving pictures

  4 Dame Myra

  5 Suffix for record holders

  6 Provide with the proper tools

  7 ___ out (hits a long shot)

  8 Be a part of the election process

  9 Three, on a sundial

 10 Threw rocks at

 11 Stopovers

 12 Like forks and electrical plugs

 13 If all goes perfectly

 18 Greek alphabet's 17th letter

 19 Famous San Francisco hill

 24 Fairy-tale brute

 25 Closely packed

 27 Geek's relative

 28 Wimbledon champ Bjorn

 31 A couple of quarters?

 32 Sports figure, briefly

 33 End of a quest?

 34 Sometimes-smashed minuscule thing

 35 Clint of Hollywood

 36 Stylish and distinctive elegance

 37 Member of a certain environmental club

 39 "Quiet!" to Archie Bunker

 40 Yankee great Mickey

 42 Type of veil

 43 Withstand or continue to exist

 44 Spoke with a harsh, low voice

 46 Cup edge

 47 Device that gave you a beep

 48 Large amounts of land

 49 Try to win the hand of

 52 "___ all been there"

 53 Opposition prefix

 55 Fell with a hatchet

 56 It has a grand old flag

