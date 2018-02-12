Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"Every evening, I can smell the heavy smoke from burning coal in this area."So said a woman surnamed Wu who reported this to the Beijing Daily. Wu, who lives in Shahe, a suburb in Changping district, said that because they have not undergone the reform from coal to electricity for heating, many residents still burn coal. However, many people who live in the rental apartment buildings built by local villagers burn low-quality coal, which she believes causes heavy air pollution. Some residents hope that the government will investigate and severely punish the act of burning low-quality coal and control the construction of apartment buildings built by local villagers. (Source: Beijing Daily)