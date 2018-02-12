N Korean art troupe performs in Seoul

The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, attends a concert by North Korean art troupe with the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other high-ranking officials in Seoul, South Korea, on February 11. Photo: VCG

North Korean art troupe Samjiyon Orchestra staged a concert to celebrate the Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, on February 11. Photo: VCG.

North Korean ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam weeps during the concert. Photo: VCG

North Korean singer and the leader of Samjiyon Orchestra, Hyon Song-wol, performs at the concert. Photo: VCG