China to build science park in Xi'an

China will build a science park in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported the People's Daily Monday.



Supported by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and local governments, the complex will begin to take shape in 2020.



Covering five square kilometers, it will accommodate national scientific research bases, high tech enterprises, an environmental institute, a heavy ion accelerator for medical use and a financial center for scientific research.

