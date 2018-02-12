Mixed-gender panda twins make public debut at S China’s Fujian wildlife park

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/2/12 15:08:56

Panda twins Xingyu and Xingyuan walk in their habitat at Haisi Wildlife World in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. The pair will live at the park as part of a three-year educational program. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Visitors gather to see mixed-gender panda twins Xingyu and Xingyuan at Haisi Wildlife World in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Mixed-gender panda twins Xingyu and Xingyuan snack on bamboo during their public debut at Haisi Wildlife World in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Pictured is the panda habitat at Haisi Wildlife World where mixed-gender twins Xingyu and Xingyuan will stay for three years in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

