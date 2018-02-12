Mixed-gender panda twins make public debut at S China’s Fujian wildlife park

Panda twins Xingyu and Xingyuan walk in their habitat at Haisi Wildlife World in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. The pair will live at the park as part of a three-year educational program. Photo: Chinanews.com

Visitors gather to see mixed-gender panda twins Xingyu and Xingyuan at Haisi Wildlife World in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. Photo: Chinanews.com

Visitors gather to see mixed-gender panda twins Xingyu and Xingyuan at Haisi Wildlife World in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. Photo: Chinanews.com

Mixed-gender panda twins Xingyu and Xingyuan snack on bamboo during their public debut at Haisi Wildlife World in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. Photo: Chinanews.com

Pictured is the panda habitat at Haisi Wildlife World where mixed-gender twins Xingyu and Xingyuan will stay for three years in Quanzhou, Fujian Province on February 11. Photo: Chinanews.com