Shanghai police use AI to reduce traffic violations, monitor accidents

Police in Shanghai have applied the use of artificial intelligence into the city, with electronic policemen able to capture 10 kinds of illegal traffic behaviors and smart well lid able to call the police in emergency.

The electronic police, designed by Shanghai's public security bureau, can detect about 10 kinds of traffic offenses, including running the red light, crossing traffic lines, vehicle converse, and not yielding to pedestrians.

The use of electronic police has largely reduced traffic violations since it was introduced in Shanghai's Pudong district in October 2017 —the Kangxin road and Xiuyan road intersection.

"The goal of Shanghai's intelligent police is to rely on high-technology and intelligence instead of huge-crowd tactics," Luo Wenbin, a police officer from Shanghai's public security department, told thepaper.cn.

In 2017, the number of traffic accidents in Shanghai, deaths and injuries have reduced by 10.6 percent, 10.9 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Shanghai's police also developed a system to monitor the flow of people and a pre-warning system in busy areas, which helps them adjust their plans accordingly. The system supported the successful and safe gathering in Huangpu's Bund on New Year's Eve.

Intelligent police have also been installed in Shanghai's neighborhoods, thepaper.cn reported. The Tianlin Shier Village neighborhood, one of many pilot areas in Shanghai, has built an intelligent prevention and service network using technologies such as biometric recognition.

Intelligent capturing and monitoring equipment have put the neighborhood under a real-time sensing system, which helps to improve its security problems. Once the neighborhood experiences abnormal situations, the intelligent system would report the information to the local community police and security guards through the phone.

The gate magnetism, smoke sensors and smart well lid as well as door locks are also part of the sensing system. Once there is a malfunction or a manhole cover being moved, the alarm would automatically be activated.

In the next three years, Shanghai's police will install data accumulation equipment on streets, blocks and basements and gather data related to passenger flow, telecommunications, environment, water, electricity, gas and well lid.

The initial system in the city is expected to be used before November, with 20 key projects expected to be completed in the next three years. By 2022, the city hopes to build an intelligent public security working pattern.





