Wuhan’s ‘train doctors’ keep railways running for Spring Festival travel rush

A maintenance technician inspects the brake system of a train at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on February 11. The mechanics will remain on-duty during the Chinese New Year holiday to ensure safety during the nation’s busiest travel period. (Photo: Xinhua)

A maintenance technician inspects the brake system of a train at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on February 11. The mechanics will remain on-duty during the Chinese New Year holiday to ensure safety during the nation’s busiest travel period. (Photo: Xinhua)

Maintenance technicians inspect the brake system of a train at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on February 11. The mechanics will remain on-duty during the Chinese New Year holiday to ensure safety during the nation’s busiest travel period. (Photo: Xinhua)

Two maintenance technicians inspect a train at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on February 11. The mechanics will remain on-duty during the Chinese New Year holiday to ensure safety during the nation’s busiest travel period. (Photo: Xinhua)

A maintenance technician inspects a control panel on a train at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on February 11. The mechanics will remain on-duty during the Chinese New Year holiday to ensure safety during the nation’s busiest travel period. (Photo: Xinhua)