Beverly Hills celebrates Year of the Dog with 'Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei' variety show

Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei came to the affluent Californian city of Beverly Hills in the United States for the first time on Saturday, highlighting traditional Chinese culture from the northern areas of China.



With support from the Chinese consulate of Los Angeles, China International Culture Association and Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Associations for Cultural Exchanges, the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau hosted a Chinese New Year celebration at the Saban Theater on Saturday night.



Hundreds of Americans came to see cultural heritage handicrafts and performances of guqin, tai chi, flower arrangement, Kun opera, acrobatics, folk dance and a Charming Beijing Tianjin Hebei photo exhibition.



The show was one of the most eye-catching performances among Chinese New Year celebrations in Los Angeles, said Los Angeles Chinese Consul General Zhang Ping, adding that the event would promote cultural exchanges between China and the US.



"We hope that the performance and exhibition will provide a window for our American friends to have a glimpse of the glamour of Chinese culture from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province," Shi Jiandong, assistant secretary general of China International Culture Association, told Xinhua.



"I am some familiar already with Beijing," said Elyse Glickman, a food and travel writer, adding that she'd love to see how the 2022 Winter Olympic Games are being developed in the capital of China. "I am a little bit less familiar with Tianjin and Hebei. But this certainly peaks my curiosity and gets me interested."



The event was the seventh annual Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau.





