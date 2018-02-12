British illustrator Quentin Blake surprised at 70-year success, creating tens of thousands of drawings

Quentin Blake Photo: IC

Despite creating tens of thousands of drawings in a career spanning nearly 70 years, British illustrator Quentin Blake is still surprised at his success ahead of his latest exhibition.Most well-known for his work with children's author Roald Dahl, Blake has illustrated more than 250 books by different authors and turned his attention to large-scale works.At 85, he has slowed his schedule but has definitely not put down his pencil."I draw every day, yes, if I possibly can," he told AFP at the sidelines of an auction of literary classics with illustrated covers.Dressed in white trainers and with bushy eyebrows and a mischievous look, Blake resembles one of his famous characters.Matilda, the BFG and the Twits are just some of Dahl's creations brought to life by the illustrator.Ahead of a new exhibition at London's House of Illustration of Blake's rarely-seen nudes, he said he still cannot pinpoint the secret of his success."It is hard for me to say. It always comes (as) a little bit of a surprise to me," said Blake.Blake's vast collection of original illustrations - 35,000 in total - are kept at the House of Illustration.His drawings are filled with a sense of humanity, humor and enthusiasm for life, according to the center director Colin McKenzie."I think he is a wonderful illustrator, there is a fluidity to his work that is just unique," he told AFP.