Modern dance kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations in Morocco

The Chinese modern dance show Oath-Midnight Rain kicked off celebrations of the Chinese New Year in Morocco, offering audiences of different ages a joyous journey into Chinese culture.



At Morocco's prestigious Mohammed V National Theatre, the spoken language retreated, giving way to body creation on Friday night.



One after another, the six characters colorfully embodied the story line, dancing in a harmonious manner to Chinese music.



The show began with a bride who died during her wedding and continues with her search for rebirth. A flower, a bird, a fish, an insect and then a blade of grass were the forms the new creature took, representing different stages in the soul's quest for balance. Gaoyan Jinzi's Oath-Midnight Rain premiered in Venice, Italy, in 2006 by the Beijing Modern Dance Company.



A Moroccan father accompanying his daughter to the show told Xinhua that he enjoyed the performance.



"I saw brilliant gestures and moves from the Chinese characters featuring the bird and rose," he said.



"These festivities represent an opportunity to highlight a number of facets of Chinese culture to the Moroccan audience," Chinese Ambassador to Morocco Li Li said before the show.



The celebration of Chinese New Year in Morocco coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Beijing and Rabat. Li reiterated his country's willingness to further strengthen cultural ties between the countries.





