Photo taken on February 7 shows the head of the giant snow dragon at the top of Mount Datudingzi, the highest peak of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: VCG

Photo taken on February 7 shows the long and narrow path of the giant snow dragon, with a length of 1,900 m, at the top of Mount Datudingzi, the highest peak of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Freezing weather caused a covering of snow in the 200m tunnel. Photo: VCG