The dog-shaped lantern, standing for the Chinese Year of the Dog, lights up at the Baotu Spring Lantern Festival in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, on February 11. Photo: VCG

Aerial photos show the panoramic view of the Baotu Spring Lantern Festival in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, on February 11. Photo: VCG

A dragon-shaped lantern lights up at the Baotu Spring Lantern Festival in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, on February 11. Photo: VCG