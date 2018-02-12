China civil aviation counter-terrorism lab opened in Chongqing

An anti-terrorism research lab for the Chinese civil aviation sector has been opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.



The laboratory, a joint project of the Chongqing institute of green and intelligent technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Civil Aviation Management Institute of China, opened by the end of January, the institute announced on Monday.



Scientists at the lab will explore counter terrorism technology and develop facial recognition technology for security checks.



Facial recognition technology developed by the institute has been installed in 61 airports across the country.

