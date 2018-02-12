Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa leaves for Botswana for first state visit

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa left Harare for Gaborone, Botswana, Monday morning on his first state visit since taking over from former president Robert Mugabe last November.



State media New Ziana reported Monday that Mnangagwa would join about a dozen Cabinet ministers who were already in Botswana ahead of bilateral talks between the two countries.



Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama, who had icy relations with Mugabe whom he alleged was failing to uphold the rule of law, was among regional leaders who witnessed Mnangagwa's inauguration as president.



Zimbabwe's foreign affairs and international trade minister Sibusiso Moyo said the visit to Botswana would boost relations between the two countries.



"It is what I would call a resuscitation of the Joint Commission between Zimbabwe and Botswana. The last Joint Commission was about seven or so years ago.



"The main objective is to reinvigorate the relations, particularly the economic cooperation between the two nations," Moyo said.

