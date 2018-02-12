Bridge over China's 'Bermuda triangle' to be complete by year-end

The Second Poyang Lake Bridge is under construction in the lake’s Laoyemiao waters in Duchang County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb 11, 2018. The bridge will be 5,589 meters long and 24.5 meters wide once completed at the end of this year. The Laoyemiao waters is known as China’s ‘Bermuda triangle’ as numerous boats have capsized and disappeared there. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Jianbin)

