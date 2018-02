A 100-meter dragon, Sun Loong, is on show to celebrate Chinese New Year in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11. Made in the year of 1970, Sun Loong is the longest imperial dragon in the southern hemisphere. Photo: VCG

Sun Loong is on display at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11. Photo: VCG

Local residents enjoy the performance at the Carlton Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, on February 11. Photo: VCG