Singapore sees tourism industry hitting record highs in 2017

Singapore Tourism Board announced on Monday that both tourism receipts and visitor arrivals of Singapore for 2017 attained record highs for the second time in two years.



The authority said in a media release that the city-state's tourism receipts was estimated to rise 3.9 percent last year to 26.8 billion Singapore dollars (about 20.21 billion US dollars), due primarily to growth in visitor arrivals across all top 10 markets and higher visitor arrivals from high-spending markets such as China, South Korea, the United States and Britain.



The authority also said the visitor arrivals to Singapore increased 6.2 percent to 17.4 million in 2017, with 13 of the top 15 markets showing growth.



In the year, visitor arrivals from Chinese mainland grew 13 percent, and the tourism receipts brought by them grew 10 percent. According to local media, it is the first time for Chinese mainland to replace Indonesia as the largest visitor arrival market of Singapore.

