Multiple women raped after being drugged by matchmaking man

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I could not remember anything when I woke up."A 26-year-old woman surnamed Liu said that she lost consciousness after drinking orange juice and eating chicken bought for her during a date with a man she met through an online matchmaking website. Liu suspected that she was drugged and later sexually assaulted, Xinmin Evening News reported Sunday. The suspect was eventually arrested by Songjiang University Town police while he was driving his black Mercedes Benz. Inside the car, police found medical injection needles, lube and condoms. The police later found out that other women have also reported being raped by the same man.