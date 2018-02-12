New technology now used at Shanghai airports

Shanghai Pudong International Airport launched a variety of new ways to ensure passengers can enter and depart the airport safely during Spring Festival travel rush, which has seen over a million passenger count in the past few days.



Shanghai airport frontier inspection station checked 1.27 million trips between February 1 to Sunday, with 115,000 trips daily, an 8 percent increase from 2017.



Peak flow started on Saturday with 126,000 passenger count, among them 35,000 using the new 10-second Customs e-Gate.



The airport will cooperate with police to provide instant support if any accidents occur. New technologies such as Customs e-Gate, broadcasting systems, LED screens and megaphones are also being put to use to provide more convenient services for passengers.



In addition to these technologies, the airport has upgraded its customer service to better guide passengers and respond to their needs.

