Cold, cloudy, rainy days ahead during holiday

Weather forecasts for Spring Festival predict rain and cold, cloudy days during the holiday, Shanghai Observer reported Monday.



As Chinese New Year approaches, the city will warm up briefly. Temperatures will rise Tuesday and Wednesday to 15 C, which is 8 C higher than Monday.



According to forecasts, however, during the second half of the week-long holiday from February 18 to February 20, local temperatures will drop back down. The lowest temperature on February 19 is expected to hit to about 2 C.



Fortunately, this new round of freezing weather will not be colder than the previous recent snowy days, according to Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

