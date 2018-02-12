Costa Rica trade and investment opportunities

Officials from Costa Rica were in Shanghai recently to promote trade and investment opportunities.



Alexander Mora, Minister of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica and Luis Alberto Munoz Madriz, Consul General of Costa Rica in Shanghai, attended the event.



Over the past decade, the amount of imports from China to Costa Rica has risen to tens of million yuan per year, said Jose Pablo Rodriguez, regional director for Asia of Export Promotion Agency of Costa Rica, also Trade Commissioner to China.



There will be a service summit in Costa Rica in April this year. "We hope a growing number of Chinese business people in the service sector will participate," Mora said.



"At present, Huawei [from China] has a significant operations in the telecommunication service sector in Costa Rica," Mora noted.



Mora stressed that the advantages of Costa Rica's trade with other countries are a vast and efficient trade platform, good human resources and government funding.



"China is a very important country," Mora said.



"We expect relations to grow. We expect our bilateral friendship to improve. We expect a large number of Chinese citizens to visit Costa Rica, and Chinese companies to buy from Costa Rica and invest in Costa Rica," Mora noted.



Costa Rica established diplomatic relations with China in 2007, and was the first country in Central America to do so. It is famous for agriculture, electronics and services.

