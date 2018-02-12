Man uses sack of coins to top up subway card

A commuter in Wuhan, Hubei Province was counting on finding a kind employee to accept his 1,000 jiao coins (equivalent of 100 yuan or $15) to top up his subway card.



Good thing for him, Yan Gongpei was on duty Friday at Yang Chunhu Station.



"He asked if he could recharge his card, and I thought, why does this guy look embarrassed?" Yan told Beijing News.



"That's when he gave me the big bag of coins."



As Yan counted the coins over the next 30 minutes, he learned the man was getting rid of change before heading back home for Chinese New Year.

"Otherwise he said he'd have to take that heavy sack on the train back home," said Yan.



Beijing News

