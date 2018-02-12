Pair robs vehicle near police cruiser, caught

Two men are behind bars after they robbed a vehicle as a patrol car passed and led police on a wild chase that saw one of the oblivious criminals flee into a police compound.



Traffic cameras in Jingzhou, Hubei Province recorded the moment the two men robbed a passing three-wheeler of its cargo - a sack of beans.



The robbers, however, were not only unaware of their surroundings, but also obviously didn't even bother looking right.



Just down the road was a Jingzhou police car, which immediately pursued the bumbling criminals as they escaped on a motorbike.



What followed was a 2-kilometer chase that did not end well for the pair, according to Jingzhou traffic police officer Li Hui.



"They abandoned the motorcycle and fled after we stopped them," Li said, "But we caught the motorcycle driver."



The second suspect, however, managed to scramble up a fence and into a large yard. "He didn't know that the property belonged to the Jingzhou Police Station," Li said. "He was then caught by police patrolling the yard."



Pear Video

