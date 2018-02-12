Newly designed double-decker buses hit the streets

Three newly designed bus line No.911 double-decker buses are expected to be put into operation this week on Huaihai Road, Shanghai Morning Post reported Monday. Older convertible double-decker buses were retired one month ago after serving the city for several years. Compared with the older model, the new buses are safer and provide more comfortable riding experiences for passengers. Five new double-decker buses will be put into use after Chinese New Year holiday, according to the report. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT