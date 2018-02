China sent twin BeiDou-3 navigation satellites into orbit

China sent two satellites into orbit on a single carrier rocket for its domestic BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Monday.



The twin satellites, which form a network with four previously launched BeiDou-3 satellites, were the fifth and sixth satellites in the BeiDou-3 family. They entered orbit more than three hours after the launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.