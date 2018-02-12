Small-caps lead rebound following rough week

After a week of turmoil, Chinese stocks rebounded on Monday, led by small-caps, as some investors hunted for bargains after last week's ferocious sell-off.



At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.78 percent at 3,154.13 points. It sank nearly 10 percent last week.



The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.29 percent, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.23 percent, the consumer staples sector up 2.6 percent, the real estate index up 2.04 percent and the healthcare sub-index up 3.21 percent.



The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.91 percent and the start-up board ChiNext index was higher by 3.49 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Group Co up 10.12 percent, followed by Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co gaining 10.1 percent and Tongwei Co up by 10.06 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were ENN Ecological Holdings Co down 10 percent, followed by Zhonglu Co losing 7.45 percent and Zhonglu Co down by 7.39 percent.



About 15.33 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 69.4 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 22.08 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 25.64 billion.





