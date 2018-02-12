40 years of change

Guangzhou Railway Station in South China's Guangdong Province is one of the busiest in China. Each year around the Chinese lunar new year, countless passengers who have moved to the Pearl River Delta for work head home via the station.The Spring Festival, or Chinese lunar new year, falls on February 16 this year, when hundreds of millions of Chinese will return to their hometowns for family gatherings, putting huge pressure on the transportation system.About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the 2018 Spring Festival travel rush between February 1 and March 12, approximately the same figure as last year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission , China's top economic planner.As the annual travel rush, also known as Chunyun, began, Xinhua reporters visited the station, which was built in 1974, to record the changes that have taken place there over the last four decades."In the 1970s, the station could accommodate about 25,000 people, and there were not many passengers at that time," said Zhu Haibin, head of the station's security department. "But the station began to become crowded after [China's] opening-up and reform policy in 1978."The policy's economic reforms introduced market principles, such as opening up to foreign investment, allowing entrepreneurs to start businesses and the privatization of state-owned industries.Since then, the Pearl River Delta economic zone - whose nine cities include Guangdong's Guangzhou, Dongguan and Shenzhen - has been rapidly developing under preferential policies, thanks in part to its proximity to the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, which were much more developed than the Chinese mainland during the beginning of opening-up.The boom of labor-intensive industries in the delta attracted a great number of migrant workers, or "gold diggers," making Guangzhou Railway Station one of the busiest in the region."Before 1978, passengers at the station numbered fewer than 10,000, but now, it handles an average of 300,000 passengers per day," said Zhu. "This is especially obvious during Chunyun, when a large number of people need to go home via the station."In order to reunite with family for the year's most important festival, passengers would wait in lines almost five kilometers long just to get a ticket. Some even waited overnight through the cold wind and long queues only to find tickets to their hometowns were sold out, Zhu said."I saw passengers with lots of items on their carrying poles," Zhu recalled. "There were TV sets, pots, bowls and basins in colorful, bulging plastic bags."Guangzhou registered fewer than 20,000 migrant workers in 1976, but the number surged to 450,000 in 1987, according to Guangdong-based Yangcheng Evening News.One in every seven people living in Guangzhou in 1987 was a migrant worker, according to the newspaper."To send more people home during Chunyun, even cattle cars were used," Zhu said.The windowless stock cars were crammed with more than 5,000 people during the hectic Chunyun period in the 1990s, according to Zhu."There were layers of hay and some chairs on the car, but most people just stood," Zhu said. "It was so crowded that we had to 'push' people in."Those pushed onto the cars would even thank Zhu for doing so, because it meant they were finally onboard and heading home.Some passengers brought towels to urinate on during their trips, as the livestock cars were too crowded and had no restrooms, he said.Despite the terrible conditions, the cars were as popular as they were cheap."A ticket from Guangzhou to Hengyang in Central China's Hunan Province, 500 kilometers away, cost only 16 yuan [$2.5], about half the price of a normal train ticket," Zhu said.During summer holidays, grandparents would take left-behind children to Guangzhou to visit their migrant worker parents."Migrant workers from one village usually all work in the same factory, so their children typically come together," Zhu said. "In the station, we can see two senior citizens taking a bunch of kids, bound together by child reins to prevent them from running away."Almost 40 years later, the railway station is a brand new place.Since economic reforms in 1978, Guangzhou has maintained steady annual economic growth.In 2017, the GDP of Guangzhou exceeded 2 trillion yuan, compared to just 4.3 billion yuan in 1978.To cope with increasing passenger flow, Guangzhou Railway Station removed hotels, malls and dancing halls inside the station in 2000 and built new waiting halls, tripling the usable area from 0.5 hectares to a total of 1.4 hectares, Zhu said.Gone are the days when passengers filled their woven bags with pots, pans and home appliances. Now, almost all of them go home only with a suitcase and a mobile phone, Zhu said.Spacious and comfortable high-speed trains have replaced steam locomotives and diesel trains and, of course, the covered cattle cars.Facial recognition and virtual reality technology have also been adopted to make trips easier.Online booking has accounted for more than 70 percent of tickets sold in Guangzhou so far this year, according to Guangzhou Railway Group."Long queues are nowhere to be seen," Zhu said. "If a line with more than 30 people shows up, we will open a new ticket window."

Chinese migrant workers head home via Guangzhou Railway Station in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province during the 1992 Spring Festival period. Inset: The station on February 1, 2018. Photo: IC

