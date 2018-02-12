Alibaba signs deal with Disney

Alibaba Group's entertainment arm has signed a licensing agreement with Walt Disney Co in a deal that will provide the Chinese group's Youku video streaming platform with the largest Disney animation collection in China.



Alibaba said in a press release on Monday that the multi-year licensing agreement signed between Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group and Disney subsidiary Buena Vista International Inc will see more than 1,000 episodes of Disney shows released on Alibaba platforms.



The deal represents a breakthrough for Disney, which has faced difficulties in getting its digital television content into China.

