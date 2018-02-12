New yuan loans hit record high

China's new yuan-denominated loans in January hit 2.9 trillion yuan ($458.2 billion), 867 billion yuan more than in January 2017 and a record high, central bank data showed Monday.



M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, reached 172.1 trillion yuan at the end of January, up 8.6 percent year-on-year, compared with an 8.1 percent increase a month earlier, the People's Bank of China, the central bank, said in a statement.





