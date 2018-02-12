Ex-NBA star Marbury retires

An emotional Stephon Marbury cannot hold back his tears on the bench after playing the final professional basketball game of his 22-year career on Sunday in Beijing. Photo: IC

Former NBA star Stephon Marbury bowed out of the sport ­after 22 years on Sunday, playing his final professional game on the last game day of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season.



His Beijing Fly Dragons, who failed to qualify for the postseason, defeated the visiting Jiangsu Dragons 104-92. Marbury scored 20 points, bringing his CBA points total to 7,011. He became the 13th player to surpass 7,000 points in the history of the CBA.



The American, who turns 41 in less than a week, hugged each teammate and staff member of the Fly Dragons, whom he joined for the last season of his career after leaving crosstown rivals the Beijing Ducks. He then kissed the floor of the Beijing Olympic Center Stadium. After the game, an emotional Marbury broke into tears on the bench, with a sellout crowd shouting "Marbury, ­M-V-P!"



Before the game, Marbury held a news conference to thank the CBA teams he played for and the Chinese fans.



"I'm extremely grateful for all the love and support from all the Chinese basketball fans," he said. "It's been a blessing to see how basketball has continued to grow and develop here.



"I felt like I played a part in the growth and development here."



Marbury said he hopes he has inspired the young players in China. "I hope my spirit and the way how I played the game affected the young generation," he added. "In the future I'll give my passion, my love for the game to the young generation here in China."



Marbury is the last to retire among the famous 1996 NBA Draft Class, which is considered one of the most talented drafts in NBA history, including the likes of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Steve Nash.



During his 13-year career in the NBA, Marbury played for five teams including the Minnesota Timberwolves, the New Jersey Nets, the Phoenix Suns, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, scoring a total 16,699 points, averaging 19.3 points per game.



He left the NBA in 2010 to join the CBA's Shanxi Brave Dragons. One year later he joined the Foshan Dralions for another season. Then came his most successful stint in China. After joining the Beijing Ducks in 2011, he led the former minnows to three championships (2012, 2014, 2015) in six years. He also won personal awards during that time, being named the CBA Foreign MVP in 2013 and CBA Finals MVP in 2015.



After leading the Ducks to their first CBA title, the team honored their hero with a bronze statue outside their home stadium. In 2014, he was awarded an "honorary citizenship" for his contributions to the Beijing team.



Marbury is widely considered the best foreign player to ever play in the Chinese basketball league.



"Marbury is the Michael Jordan of the CBA," wrote Titan Sports columnist Shao Hua­qian. "He brought the championships to Beijing and carried the CBA to a better time. And he is undoubtedly the best-ever foreign player in the CBA."