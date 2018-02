Pedestrians photograph a portrait of Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on a construction site overlooking Mahabandoola park in Yangon on Monday, National Union Day. Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson met Suu Kyi in Myanmar's capital on Sunday to press for action on the Rohingya crisis, as the country faces mounting pressure to punish troops accused of atrocities against the Muslim minority. Photo: AFP